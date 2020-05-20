Vestavia Hills, Thompson High Schools hold socially distanced graduation ceremonies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Both Vestavia Hills and Thompson High School Seniors participated in socially distanced graduation ceremonies Tuesday at their respective school stadiums.

Thompson High School’s Class of 2020 bid farewell to the school many called home for four years. Although coronavirus restrictions caused the ceremony to be like one never held before, graduates relished in their moment of joy.

“The memories with everyone just to see everyone once again all together is real important. I think this is just a great way to say goodbye to what we had,” said Melody Haynie, a Thompson graduate.

During the ceremony, students were seated 6 feet apart in the stadium and their families as well. Thompson’s Warrior Stadium was only filled at half capacity with each student only allowed to invite four people. Graduate Ariel Henderson and her mother, Arlene, said the most important part for her was walking across the stage.

“I did tell Ariel no hugging, no touching you’ll have to wave at all your friends. It has been kind of nerve-shattering, but we are here and we are glad,” Arlene Henderson said.

Vestavia Hills limited students to only invite two people to graduation. They were also socially distanced and all students wore masks.

“We are blessed to those who have shaped us, give thanks for the learning opportunities met, work hard and stay determined,” Vestavia graduate Madison Bailey Robinson said.

“If this pandemic has taught me one thing its that there is deep love rooted in Vestavia Hills High School,” Vestavia graduate Julianna Perrigo said.

Vestavia Hills will also give students and their families who chose not to attend graduation ceremony a chance to receive their diploma and be recognized privately at a later date.

