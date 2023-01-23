VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Vestavia Hills agreed to move on to the next step to allow taxpayers to decide if they want to pay more to help support the growth of the school district.

The district is requesting a 9.8 ad valorem tax increase. This comes after a unanimous vote Monday night.

Those tax increases could look different for every resident. According to the board of education’s Dec. 19 meeting, properties assessed at $300,000 could expect to pay $24.50 extra per month. Properties assessed at $800,000 could pay more like $65.33 per month.

If it passes in a special election, those increases could happen later this year.

It’s all linked to 1Rebel 1Future – a vision designed by the district that began in spring of 2019 – to provide learning opportunities and vibrant facilities for students.

Gayle England said she is concerned about the district financially during Monday’s public hearing.

“My husband and I never had children,” England said. “Why are the schools needing it? I know everything is going up but I thought our school system was in good, financial condition.”

Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley said Monday’s decision will let the people of Vestavia Hills decide what is best for their families and children.

“The only discussion is that it will be put to a vote of the people,” McCulley said. “This is not something that five people as an elected body should be making a decision about and our elected officials feel the same way. This is something that affects all of our residents and therefore they should have a say in that.”

At the Dec. 19 Vestavia Hills Board of Education meeting, the board voted to send this millage request of 9.8 mills. If the taxpayers pass this millage, board representatives said it would in turn generate about $8.24 million in revenue for the upgrades.

“What better investment could we make than to invest in our children,” Vestavia Hills City Attorney Patrick Boone said during public comment. “We have 7,100 plus children attending nine different schools in our school system.”

School board members said they are looking to use the revenue generated to add 22 percent to educational programs tied to STEM or languages in elementary grades and 61 percent of it to campus improvements.

“I would highly encourage all of our residents to really educate themselves on every component of it and not just pick and choose certain things that they may hear or overhear,” McCulley said.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Freeman was at Monday’s meeting and did not wish to speak with CBS 42 about the school plan. Instead, he asked us to direct viewers to a YouTube video that breaks down the entire plan.

At the Vestavia Hills City Council Meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, McCulley said the city will vote to set an election date, which must be approved by the state.