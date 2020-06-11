Vestavia Hills seniors get moving with line dancing

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — During the coronavirus lockdown, we’ve all been looking for ways to be active while staying at a safe distance.

One retirement community in Vestavia Hills has figured out a way to get their residents up and moving. These seniors are from the Town Village. Activity coordinators there have organized a daily socially distant line dancing session.

And as you can tell, they’re having a blast with it.

