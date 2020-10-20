Vestavia Hills residents experiencing confusion with new trash service

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Vestavia Hills are experiencing confusion when it comes to what day their trash will be picked up.

The city changed waste management companies to save money, a city official said. And with the change came some growing pains for residents.

The service is now providing by Amwaste, with an additional trash pick-up day and a change in recycling. The new service has been in use for over two weeks.

While crews adjust to new routes, there has been some growing pains. Vestavia Hills anticipated some confusion with a new waste management company, which is why they set up resources on the city’s website to help.

“Anybody that is still confused can go to the city’s website,” Cinnamon McCulley with the city of Vestavia Hills said. “We have a map of the route collection areas and days. There is also a link where you can enter your home address and it will tell you when their collection days are.”

If your trash wasn’t picked up on it’s scheduled day, you can inform Amwaste through the city’s “Action Center.”

