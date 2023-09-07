VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills police officer is in desperate need of a kidney donor and is searching for the perfect match.

Officer Jerry Hughes-Karrh said he is currently in kidney failure. Without a new kidney, his condition is fatal.

This severe health concern is something Karrh has been battling for two years, and now he’s running out of time, which is why he’s turning to the community for help.

Karrh’s daughter, Danielle Hughes said he is the glue to their family and that he does anything and everything to make sure his family and community are taken care of.

“I don’t know what I would do without him,” said Hughes. “So, my overall hope is that he gets a kidney, and we can spend a little bit more time together.”

Karrh has served in law enforcement for 20 plus years.

“My family is number one and that includes the police department,” said Karrh. “The police department is my family. So, it’s just one of those great things to know I’ve served the community for over 20 years, and you know I’m just asking for a little back.”

Officer Karrh said his health is drastically declining due to his condition. Karrh spends 9 hours every day on dialysis, his diet is completely different, and he now works in evidence instead of getting to patrol the streets.

Even so, Karrh still chooses to live life to the fullest focusing on what he loves most – traveling and being a husband, a father, and ‘Papa’ to two grandchildren.

“I may not get another shot at them,” said Karrh. “One of the biggest things we went to do is go to Washington D.C. That was a lot of fun, but I’ve not stopped and looked at that. I keep going forward, keep fighting.”

“I think what keeps us all going is that we do have faith that he will get one,” said Hughes. “That no matter bad days, good days, whatever, that there is hope that we will find one eventually.”

During this scary time for them, Karrh said the support he has from his family and police family means the world.

Captain Shane Ware said Karrh lights up a room and is very important to them. He said their community wouldn’t be the same without him.

“Jerry’s been a dedicated public servant for over 20 years,” said Captain Ware. “He’s worked with both the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Vestavia Hills Police department. Dedicated, loyal, model, public servant and now he’s the one that needs help. And we’re hoping that he can find the help he needs and that he can get a kidney transplant.”

Captain Ware said they truly hope a match for Karrh is found, but that kidney failure isn’t unique to him. They hope his story also helps bring awareness to the many others in need of organ donation.

If you would like to see if you’re a match for Karrh or others, you can visit UAB or Vanderbilt.