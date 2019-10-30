Vestavia Hills PD searching for missing senior

Breaking News
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing senior.

John Edward Hall, 76, was last seen Monday around 6:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and black slide on shoes.

Hall is described as a male standing 5-foot-7 and 136 pounds.

If you have any information on Hall’s whereabouts, contact VHPD at (205) 978-0139.

