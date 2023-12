VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation will showcase its Winter Concert at Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Thursday.

According to Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, the concert will feature Birmingham-based band Three on a String. The night is expected to be filled with live music, food and dancing.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. and is open for everyone. Those with questions are asked to call Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation at 205-978-0166.