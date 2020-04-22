Vestavia Hills nursing home approves safe way for visitors to come during coronavirus outbreak

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — An assisted living facility in Vestavia Hills is helping its residents stay in touch with their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longleaf Liberty Park is now offering state-approved, in-person visits for residents and their loved ones. Visits take place in the courtyard with a plexiglass wall which a community artist decorated.

Residents are able to sit on one side while family sits on the other.

“They are very excited wanting to know when they’re family will come and visit,” Longleaf Executive Director Leslie Carter said. “Everyone still has to wear the masks. we have to take all the same precautions but they get to see that person and it really makes all the difference.”

Longleaf staff are planning to incorporate activities into the visits to keep them lively and entertaining.

LATEST POSTS