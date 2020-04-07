Vestavia Hills mom with multiple sclerosis tests positive for COVID-19

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Alicia Brooks, a mom in Vestavia Hills, said she took all the precautions necessary to avoid COVID-19, but tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Brooks said before the shelter in place ordinance took effect, she was already isolating herself and not leaving the house. That’s because she’s in the high-risk group with being a cancer survivor, having multiple sclerosis, and being a diabetic.

Brooks said about two weeks ago, she started showing symptoms and got tested on a Tuesday. The following Sunday, she received her results: novel coronavirus.

She said the symptoms are worse than she thought.

“I have a massive headache. Sometimes to the point that it gets hard to think. I have a cough. My cough is not necessarily the dry cough. I do have some productivity with it where I’m coughing stuff up. Body aches. When you hear it described you think the flu. No, it is not like the flu. It hurts and it’s hard to get out of bed to the living room. It’s exhausting. I feel like I have 3 different types of flus all at once,” Brooks said.

Brooks is a former nurse. She said her theory is that she caught the virus by helping unload groceries that her husband picked up.

“I was surprised. I took over precaution, still got it. That’s what kind of scary about this is that even when some people are taking all precautions in the world, you never know who has it because some people are asymptomatic or show no symptoms and because they don’t think they’re sick, they’re out and doing things and unfortunately spraying this because no one has an immune system for this,” she said.

Brooks said she has isolated herself from her 11-year-old daughter. She said she’s struggling with the fact that she can’t hug her daughter or even be in the same room with her.

Brooks said the highest fever she had was at 103 degrees Fahrenheit and was still running a fever as of Monday. She hopes her message is a reminder to people to take the virus seriously.

