Vestavia Hills mom recovers from COVID-19 after 21 days of symptoms

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Alicia Brooks said she is thankful her COVID-19 wasn’t severe and that she is now not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Brooks, who has multiple sclerosis, said 21 days passed from the time she felt her first symptom to her last. She said her symptoms included a massive headache that made it hard to open her eyes. She also said she was running a fever, cough, and fatigue.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recently said, that “prelimininary data indicated about 1,200 cases have recovered.”

The state is not giving out regular data of those who have recovered from the virus.

The ADPH answered concerns on Facebook about the recovery rate and said it’s because “ADPH does not receive hospital discharge data making it difficult to collect all elements on patients discharged from the hospital with COVID-19. Other information changes daily as some patients are removed from ventilators or ICU in one facility while patients in other facilities are being placed on ventilators or in ICU. Thus, data would be inaccurate. Alabama is looking at ways to report patients released from quarantine or patients recovered. However, this will require additional staff time, and, at this moment, staff time must be primarily dedicated to case investigation and contact tracing to contain and reduce the spread of this virus.”

Brooks said she was worried she would be one of those patients in the hospital or on a ventilator.

“I hear a lot about the death rate and survival rate and oh if we do this, things will be better. You know, I worked in nursing for 20 years. I understand the need to flatten the curve. I was a ventilator nurse for patients so I know how hard it is to keep people on ventilators. This is a serious illness,” Brooks said.

When it comes to the idea of re-opening Alabama, Brooks thinks it’s too soon.

“It may be a little early because as we start opening things back up, we’re gonna see a resurgence in it. I know we need to pick the economy back up. Small businesses and self employed people are really hurting right now but I’m afraid we’re going to see another resurgence with everything coming back out because there are silent carriers. There are people not showing symptoms and its still going around. Do I think it needs to be months on end? No, but I do think it may be a bit early,” she said.

Brooks said she is enjoying her time with her daughter and husband again, out of quarantine. She is still take all precautions and plans to still keep social distancing.

