ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills man died when he drowned in Lake Logan Martin on Saturday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alvin D. Nash Jr., 32, voluntarily entered the water from a vessel north of the Stemley Bridge in the Mays Bend area of the lake at about 12:45 p.m. Nash did not resurface, and he was recovered in a search at about 7:35 p.m. near the location where he went missing.

Multiple agencies and dive teams assisted in the search and recovery effort. The investigation into the drowning is continuing.