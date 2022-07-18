VESTAVIA HILS, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s an all too common sight in Vestavia Hills – rain that turns into flooding. Now, the city is working to find out why certain areas are treading water in heavy rains.

“We’re not trying to turn a blind eye to it,” Communications Director Cinnamon McCulley said. “We’re aware that there is a problem. This is the next step.” Vestavia Hills launched more studies about six months ago to get a better understanding of the issue.

Engineers from Schoel Engineering Company, Inc. is focusing on 345 acres in the city at the northern part of U.S. 31. This includes 33 sub basins that are a nuisance for residents who live below.

“The surface runoff, it just continues to overwhelm it,” Vestavia Lake Association President Michael Garber said.

Garber has lived in his home next to the lake since 2015 and continues to battle flooding like many other residents across the city.

The biggest problem city leaders identify is the topography – hills cause water to flow to trouble spots. Engineers at Monday night’s meeting said many of the pipes that run underneath homes are too small to handle the quantity of water that can fall with heavier rains.

“Part of the issue is the speed of the water which was not addressed during the conversation,” Garber said. “Adding pipe, adding size to pipe just makes this water get downhill faster which is going to impact everybody.”

City leaders are still working on a final plan for Vestavia Lake and about half a dozen others and will produce a report with recommendations and a price tag. They encourage community feedback along the way. There is an additional half dozen projects that are already in the works to address flooding city-wide.

You can learn about the other key areas of concern here.