VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time for advocates and those who care about victims and survivors of domestic violence to increase awareness around the issue in communities.

That’s why Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry helped to host a domestic violence awareness forum Tuesday night. The event focused on teens, young adults and dating violence for those living in Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Homewood and Mountain Brook.

“This is something that’s a real and present threat to our young people,” Curry said. “What we hope is if we could prevent just one episode then it’s well worth our time and effort to put this together.”

Megan Montgomery is a victim of domestic violence. Her mother and sister shared her story during the forum to help other people like her. Just weeks before she passed – she made a plea on social media to help other women like her identify red flags of abuse.

Susann Montgomery-Clark, Montgomery’s mother, said it all happens slowly and gradually with time.

“In the very beginning of the relationship they’re prince charming, they really are prince charming and the woman thinks she has met her soul mate, but it’s all a disguise,” Montgomery-Clark said.

YWCA of Central Alabama CEO Dr. LaRhonda Magras said one of the biggest issues is that component of isolation and abuse that happens as an abuser works to pull you away from loved ones.

“We take every opportunity to make sure that our community knows how important it is to recognize the signs and where to go if you need help,” Magras said.

Montgomery-Clark said this can happen to anyone. Her daughter was a UAB graduate with a master’s degree, presidential honors, and an accomplished volunteer with the humane society. Montgomery-Clark and her daughter Meredith Montgomery-Price are continuing her mission.

“We didn’t know the signs, we didn’t know what his true colors were,” Montgomery-Price said. “Megan didn’t know, and we didn’t know has her family how to prevent this from happening.”

People between the ages of 16 to 24 are the most at-risk age group for relationship violence. 40% of teens ages 14 to 17 have been exposed to at least one form of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

Warning signs of domestic violence include:

Demanding access to your social media or phone

Isolation from friends and family

Jealousy to justify behavior

Stalking

Criticizing you or calling you names

Threatens to hurt you or yourselves

Not taking “no” for an answer

Resources for help or to talk to someone: