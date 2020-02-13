1  of  14
Closings
Vestavia Hills High up for ‘most spirited’ award with chance to win $25,000

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — They’ve got spirit, yes they do.

Sports equipment company Varsity Brands says they know the importance between school spirit and success in academics as well as athletics. That’s why they started the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards.

This year, Vestavia Hills High School is up for the award and is among six schools in the country with a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize.

The winner will be determined by votes each school receives. VVHS is up against schools from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and two from California.

If you would like to vote for VHHS and see their entry video, click here! Voting ends Feb. 25.

