Vestavia Hills High School cancels first 2 football games, suspends practice due to COVID-19

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills High School has suspended practice for the varsity football team and has also canceled the first two games of the season after several coaches and players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close proximity to someone who had.

The team will not be allowed to practice until Aug. 21, according to the school.

The Rebels’ first two games against Homewood and Mountain Brook have been called off. School officials are hoping to add a game to the team’s schedule during Week 5 which was intended to be a week off.

All other schools athletics and events are still on as scheduled, according to VHHS.

