VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A free-to-attend concert will be held this Friday as part of the Vestavia Hills Dogwood Festival.

Considered to be the longest-running festival in the state, the city holds a variety of events from February through April each year, including a family-friendly concert sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The concert will be held on the lawn of Wald Park at 7 p.m. This year’s performers include Will Stewart and The Mountain Grass Unit. Concessions will be available.

“We are so excited and really hope people come, put on their dancing shoes and listen to some great music,” Librarian Holly Parker said.

“It’s a way for us to give back to the community and take the library outside of the walls for people outside the library,” Technology instructor Bethany Mitchell said. “It is the concert venue is across the street of the library and we hope people will come visit us before the concert kicks off.”

For more information, visit the city’s official website.