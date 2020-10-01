Vestavia Hills doctor sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing, possessing child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Vestavia Hills doctor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of producing and possessing child pornography dating back to the mid-1990s.

Ronald Tai Young Moon Jr. was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted in February on charged o producing, possessing and attempting to produce child porn.

Evidence at the trial revealed Moon, 56, had been secretly recording neighbors and guests in his own home, including some as young as 12 years old. The recording took place between the mid-1990s and 2012.

Moon had been working as a physician at the Industrial Athlete clinic before he was arrested.

Moon will also be under supervision for five years following his release. He must also register as a sex offender.

