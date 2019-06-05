1  of  2
Vestavia Hills doctor arrested for producing, possessing child porn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities arrested a Vestavia Hills doctor for producing and possessing child pornography.

Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday for his role in producing child porn sometime between 2007 and 2010 and possessing child porn around January 15 of this year.

Moon is a medical doctor who practices at Industrial Athlete in Birmingham. 

If convicted of both charges, Moon could face up to 50 years in prison and $500,000 worth of fines. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

