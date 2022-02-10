VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — City leaders and community members discussed their concerns Thursday afternoon around a proposed 700-acre development in Liberty Park that will be called “The Bray.”

The development would feature a variety of different residential units and commercial development.

A majority of the concern from community members is centered around details on types of housing, retail business, traffic and infrastructure concerns for the project.

“What additional commercial developments are they talking about or is this just residential multifamily?” said Lisa Christopher with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

“That includes retail, multifamily age-restricted senior living, medical office, corporate headquarters, and hotel hospitality,” said Jeff Downes, the City Manager for Vestavia Hills.

The proposed project would feature nearly 2,000 residential units, a majority of them focused on geriatric support.

“There would be 270 for rent, multi-family, and the remainder would be age-restricted with the intent to service the variety of baby boomers of independent living or assisted living,” said Downes.

Community members also asked questions about how the developers will be working with environmental stakeholders.

“Are there creative or aggressive storm water solutions outside or above the minimum requirements?” said David Butler, Cahaba Riverkeeper.

“I think the biowaste systems that were installed by one tap near anytime fitness are perfect examples of developments listening to the input of the city and various other stakeholders,” said Downes.

There will be a first read of the development agreement Monday at the next council meeting on February 14.

Click here for more information on the project.