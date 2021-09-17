Vestavia Hills City Schools to make masks optional on Monday

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools announced Friday that face masks will be optional for staff, students and visitors starting Monday.

Superintendent Todd Freeman said that the VHCS COVID-19 Data Dashboard has shown a decrease in cases within their schools.

“The VHCS COVID-19 Data Dashboard shows a very encouraging trend of decreases in COVID-19 cases which is consistent with decreases in Jefferson County and surrounding areas,” said Freeman in a written release. “Those trends have continued this week, and we have evaluated this data to determine adjustments to our plan.”

In the announcement, the superintendent included five summary points.