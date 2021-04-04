Vestavia Hills church sign vandalized day before Good Friday

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 50-year-old sign at a Vestavia Hills church was vandalized the night before Good Friday.

The Rocky Ridge Cumberland Presbyterian at 2404 Altadena Road and a business next door were vandalized Thursday night. A church representative said rocks were thrown through the sign, ornaments stolen and broken in the nearby parking lot.

Photo Courtesy Jeffrey John Mohnen

Photo Courtesy Jeffrey John Mohnen

“This is a small church and community, dedicated to serve God and their community and they use this sign like other churches to keep everybody informed and share prayers,” the organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page. “They will appreciate any help you can give them.”

Photo Courtesy Jeffrey John Mohnen

Businesses nearby also received damage to their property. No more information is available this time.

A GoFundMe was set up on Sunday to fix the sign. For access, click here.