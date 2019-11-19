Vermont man sues Ben & Jerry’s claiming not all of the cows its ice cream comes from are ‘happy’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN/WIAT) — Ben & Jerry’s says its ice cream comes from “happy cows.” But one Vermont man isn’t buying it.

Former Vermont gubernatorial candidate James Ehlers says the ice cream maker’s slogan is false advertising.

According to Ehlers’ lawsuit, less than half of the milk and cream Ben & Jerry’s uses comes from farms that participate in the state’s “Caring Dairy” program, which attempts to give livestock a better life on farms.

Ehlers says Ben & Jerry’s customers pay a premium for the company’s products because they expect its ingredients to be sourced from humane suppliers.

He is opening his lawsuit as a possible class action, but no other plaintiffs have joined him yet.

LATEST POSTS