Verbena High School on lockdown after bomb threat found on bathroom wall

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Verbena High School is under a lockdown after the school was notified of a bomb threat Friday morning.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, an officer at the school found the threat on a bathroom wall just after 8:30 a.m. The officer contacted school officials and safety measures were executed.

The school was evacuated and authorities were notified as well. CCSO says all students and staff are safe at this time, however, the school remains on lockdown.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.