Venues approved for upcoming 2021 World Games in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the final plans for the upcoming 2021 World Games were approved by the Birmingham City Council.
Specifically, an agreement was reached between the city of Birmingham, the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board and TGW 2021 Birmingham Foundation to finalize the list of venues across the city that will host different events, according to a release by the city.
The venues are:
Legion Field and McLendon Park
-Site of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies
Sloss Furnaces
-Dance Sport-Breaking
-Gymnastics-Parkour
-Men’s Beach Handball
-Sports Climbing-Bouldering
-Sport Climbing–Speed
-Sports Climbing–Lead
The Crossplex and Bill Harris Arena
-Roller–Inline Hockey
-Roller–Artistic
-Roller–Speed (Track and Road)
-Canoe Polo
-Lifesaving
-Underwater Fin Swimming
Boutwell Auditorium
-Kickboxing
-Muay Thai
-Sumo
-Avondale Park
-Archery–Field Recurve
-Archery–Field Barebow
Bessie Estelle Park
-Boules
The 2021 World Games will be held July 15-25, 2021.
