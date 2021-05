BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports that a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night in downtown Birmingham.

BFRS received a call at 10:15 p.m. that a vehicle crashed at 5th Avenue North and 18th Street North. They say that two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and both have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The building where the crash occurred was next to the Hugo Black Courthouse.