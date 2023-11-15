BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Within the last few days, artists spanning multiple genres have announced shows in Birmingham, Pelham and Tuscaloosa.

CBS 42 entertainment reporter Jimmy Carter said we’re bringing in such a wide variety of artists because central Alabama is such a diverse region.

Carter said historically, Birmingham has brought in many genres outside of country music. From concerts at Legion Field like the Rolling Stones, U2 and Pink Floyd to Elvis Presley at the BJCC. Carter said where artists stop for their shows is a moving target as the makeup of cities evolves and competition changes.

“A few years ago, you didn’t have the Mercedes-Benz big old thing over there in Atlanta and Nashville wasn’t as big of a deal as it is now,” Carter said. “It seems like all the stadium tours all stop at Nissan Stadium or Mercedes or both, so that kind of hurts things a little bit.”

Carter said even though Nashville, Atlanta and New Orleans might pull the big stadium and arena tours, there’s still room for these in Birmingham as artists could do two nights of a 40-50 thousand person crowd.

It’s not just musicians coming to Birmingham but comedians as well. Carter says comedians are moving away from college campus tours and into bigger venues like the Alabama Theater.