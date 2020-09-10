‘Vandals’ steal tractor, dump it in Cahaba River

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cahaba Riverkeeper is looking for anyone with information on an illegal dumping in Shelby County after a stolen tractor was found underwater.
According to the Cahaba Riverkeeper’s Facebook page, the machine was stolen and ultimately destroyed once it was dumped into the water.
The original owner of the tractor did notify the riverkeeper and is repairing the riverbank that was disturbed when the tractor was removed from the water.
If you have any information on the incident, contact the Cahaba Riverkeeper at 205-967-2600.
LATEST POSTS
- $200M development approved for former Trinity Medical Center
- Alabama Census response ranks last in nation, deadline is Sept. 30
- Chiefs fans boo as players lock arms in a show of racial unity
- Black bear spotted in Springville woman’s backyard after lost dog shows up
- House committee pushes for Census deadline extension