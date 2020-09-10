‘Vandals’ steal tractor, dump it in Cahaba River

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cahaba Riverkeeper is looking for anyone with information on an illegal dumping in Shelby County after a stolen tractor was found underwater.

According to the Cahaba Riverkeeper’s Facebook page, the machine was stolen and ultimately destroyed once it was dumped into the water.

The original owner of the tractor did notify the riverkeeper and is repairing the riverbank that was disturbed when the tractor was removed from the water.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Cahaba Riverkeeper at 205-967-2600.

LATEST POSTS