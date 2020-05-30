Vance grocery store to close after 40 years

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hosmer Grocery, a known staple in the Tuscaloosa County community, is now closing its doors for good.

The store served the Vance and Lakeview communities for 40 years giving customers a place to come get food and gas.

Terry Hosmer says the owner of the property is not renewing his lease.

“They just said the building was old and that was the reason,” Hosmer said. “They decided not to renew the lease.”

Miangel Grace Cassels started a petition drive hoping to save the store. More than 1,643 people have signed the petition.

“I’m hoping to show people that little businesses are important,” Cassels said. “I don’t want them to focus on the building. I’ve heard comments about how bad the building is. We can always build another building but you can’t bring the people back.”

Hosmer appreciates the support but doesn’t know what his next move will be. CBS 42 reached out to the owners but they didn’t want to talk about it.

Hosmer says he is sad to have to close his doors but he has great memories about his customers.

“There was a lot of family coming here, friends and relatives and of course you know the whole community you know everybody like parents and grandparents and children you know everybody,” he said.

On Monday, Hosmer Grocery will officially be closed for good.

