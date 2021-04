SUNDAY: Another cold start to the day. However, by afternoon we will see a nice rebound in temperatures as we reach the low 70s under full sunshine, along with a pleasant breeze and low humidity.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge will slide to the southeast and this will shift our winds more out of the south. This will help to bring warmer air up off the Gulf of Mexico. So, it will be in the upper 70s, near 80 both Monday and Tuesday.