Vacant Woodlawn retail space transformed into temporary marketplace for local vendors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A vacant retail space in Birmingham’s Woodlawn neighborhood will be home to select vendors for the next month, entirely free of charge.

The Marketplace captures the essence of a typical Woodlawn Street Market and offers some of those same vendors temporary indoor space. Vendors inside the pop-up shop offer a variety of items from jewelry and clothing to pressed juices and welcome mats. The marketplace will be open every day between Sept. 9 through Oct. 3.

“The chasm between pop-up and brick and mortar is vast,” Bekah Fox, a programmer for Woodlawn Street Market said.

That’s why REV Birmingham is using vacant retail space in Birmingham’s Woodlawn neighborhood to offer the pop-up shop-type businesses a taste of what it’s like being brick and mortar.

“This is just one more stepping stone for them to practice what it’s like,” Fox said. “Certainly, every business is on a different journey. All are headed toward the same goal – which is to keep doing what they’re doing. But the capacity that they’re at, the opportunities they have and the resources – especially the capital they have all varies.”

Vendors within the Woodlawn Marketplace include those selling jewelry and clothes to pressed juices and coffee. Most of the vendors that REV Birmingham selected are participants in Woodlawn’s Street Market.

“The storefront that’s vacant right now became available and [REV Birmingham] asked, “what would you do with that?” Fox explained. “I said, a mini-market experience. I would allow some of my vendors to feel out and test the market as a brick and mortar for a short period of time.”

The Woodlawn Marketplace will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. REV Birmingham will also be offering community yoga in the same location each Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.