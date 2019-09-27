USPS offering $100,000 reward to help solve cold murder case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information on a 2009 cold case.

Tony W. Harrelson, a postal driver, was shot and killed on the job on October 2, 2009 in Camp Hill. The case is currently being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation and the Camp HIll Police Department.

The reward will also be offered to whoever can help lead to the arrest of anyone who acted as an accessory in the crime, was in a conspiracy to kill Harrelson or received property obtained from the crime.

Anyone with information on the murder is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264 or the Secret Witness number at 256-827-2035.

USPIS Reward Poster 060618 by CBS 42 on Scribd

