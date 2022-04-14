BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The USFL kicks off this weekend in the magic city and nd many are grabbing tickets ahead of the first game.

Over the next 12 weeks, eight teams will be living and playing right here in Birmingham. The league is expected to bring in thousands of fans. Organizers said tickets are selling fast for the first game this Saturday. Right now based on sales, the stadium is projected to be over 50% full.

Bruno Events Team CEO Gene Hallman said with tickets being so affordable, at just $10 a pop, they are confident even out of state teams will draw a large crowds.

“We think that there’s going to be this adopt a team kind of attitude for local residents where they’ll pick a team because of their cool name or because they have a relative that lives in that city or they like the colors of the team. But we do think that each team will have an identity and a fan base right here but clearly the Birmingham Stallions will have the most fans,” said Hallman.

If you want to catch the stallions in action tickets are still available. To buy tickets click HERE.

The Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals Saturday at Protective Stadium. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.