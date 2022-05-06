BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Uptown is booming with business right now. Area restaurants and bars are seeing an increase in sales with the start of the USFL.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken is getting ready for another busy weekend at Protective Stadium. Since the start of the USF, Eugene’s Hot Chicken and surrounding businesses have been packed especially on game nights.

“We be very, very, very busy. Lines out the door with games,” Sade Watts said.

Recent upgrades and new attractions are also bringing more and more people to this part of town.

“It’s fun. There’s a reason to come downtown again,” Laura Johnson said.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken Manager Sade Watts said they’ve had to make staffing changes just to keep with the high demand.

“It’s been very, very busy. Especially on weekends. We have been busy on Weekdays also because of them,” Watts said.

Watt’s said the players can’t get enough.

“I see them every day, regulars so we already know what they want when they come in. They always get wings, that’s what they love and the mac-n-cheese,” Watts said.

And the USFL is just the start of a summer packed with big events bringing big money to the local economy.

“Since they’ve redone downtown it’s made it more attractive, more events, restaurants and a lot more attractions are going to play very well for The World Games,” Paul Johnson said.