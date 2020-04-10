USDVA suspending collections of veteran debt payments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (USDVA) has decided to suspend all actions on veterans’ debts for the next 60 days.
USDVA says they will continue to evaluate the situation and if the suspension needs to be extended, they will update it here.
Veterans and family members affected by COVID-19 that may have a benefit debt and need temporary financial relief should contact the Debt Management Center at 1-800-827-0648 for assistance.
