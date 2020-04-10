USDVA suspending collections of veteran debt payments

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (USDVA) has decided to suspend all actions on veterans’ debts for the next 60 days.

USDVA says they will continue to evaluate the situation and if the suspension needs to be extended, they will update it here.

Veterans and family members affected by COVID-19 that may have a benefit debt and need temporary financial relief should contact the Debt Management Center at 1-800-827-0648 for assistance.

