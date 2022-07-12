BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The German men’s national flag football team has withdrawn from the World Games 2022 after five members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release from the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), three athletes and two other members of the team are self-isolating at the Athlete Village in Birmingham.

“We are very disappointed for Team Germany and send our best wishes to those affected for a speedy recovery, and to all the players whose tournament has ended prematurely,” IFAF President Pierre Trochet said. “We are confident in the measures implemented by the local organizing committee to ensure this outbreak is monitored and contained – and that the tournament will continue as scheduled.”

Germany was set to play the United States Tuesday evening before withdrawing. Team USA will now automatically have a spot in the semifinals of the World Games.