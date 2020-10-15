MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Marshals Service has announced the recapture of an inmate who escaped in Montgomery last month.
D’Anthony Dillard, 29, escaped from Dismas Charities, a non-profit in Montgomery, back on Sept. 12. He had been sentenced for a federal firearm offense.
According to CrimeStoppers, authorities saw Dillard in a car at a gas station Thursday afternoon. Dillard was arrested without incident.
No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- Local church making, donating ‘Fidget Mats’ for those with dementia
- Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues
- Hoover considering proposal to build connector road to ease traffic along Morgan, South Shades Crest Roads
- US Marshals capture inmate who escaped last month
- McConnell to bring GOP COVID-19 relief bill back to the table later this month