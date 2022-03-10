BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 2020 census reports undercounting of minorities across the U.S., a statistic that can have a big impact on cities including Birmingham, which according to the latest report, dropped in population.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced Thursday that the 2020 census overcounted and undercounted various demographic groups. It’s something that local leaders fear could impact Alabama, including the city of Birmingham.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports high rates of undercounting Latino, Native Americans and Black Americans in the 2020 census. The Black and African American population had a 3.3% undercount. The Latino population had a nearly 5% undercount. The census also shows a 5.4% decline in population for Birmingham.

Councilor Hunter Williams said he feels our numbers are not accurate.

“If you look at that specific to Birmingham. Population stagnancy, where it will remain the same or population decline in areas where you have increased home values and you have a resurgence and resilience. In a lot of the eastern section area of Birmingham, in the downtown corridor for example, this is very visible. You can see that and when you have a population that hasn’t changed much and has the city actually decreased overall, you begin to wonder the accuracy of the actual census,” said Williams.

Williams said the census count is important because it effects funding, representation and how district lines are drawn, which is something the city is doing right now.

Tuscaloosa and other college towns across the U.S. are exploring options to contest the population counts.