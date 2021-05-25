US-280 lane closure set to start Tuesday night in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close a portion of US-280 in Birmingham.

ALDOT will be working on US-280 near Greystone Highland Drive starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. Crews will be working on the inside thru lanes in the median crossover at Greystone Highland Drive. Lanes are expected to be blocked or closed in both directions as a Restricted Crossing U-Turn will be installed.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in this area. Work is expected to take between 6-8 hours.

