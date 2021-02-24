Urban Supply, entertainment district west of Railroad Park, officially in the works

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The developers behind the Urban Supply entertainment district, also referred to as the Parkside district, have broken ground.

Orchestra Partners Development firm’s Phase I of their plan includes transforming the parking area into a food truck park and more at the corner of 1st Avenue S. and 13 st. S. – behind Good People Brewing Company.

“We’ll be a cultural hub for the active lifestyle community in Birmingham,” Senior Development Associate with Orchestra Partners, Phil Amthor said.

A rendering of Urban Supply. Courtesy: Orchestra Partners

That’s the mission as developers break ground on Phase I of Urban Supply – a $30 million dollar project that will transform the historic west side of Railroad Park into a more modern, vibrant and active entertainment area.

“It preserved the Birmingham wholesale warehouse loop district,” Amthor said, “All these buildings here at Urban Supply, at one point, around the middle of the last century, they provided goods to the growing city of Birmingham.”

An overview of Orchestra Partner’s plans for the space west of Railroad Park in Birmingham. Courtesy: Orchestra Partners

Amthor and the Orchestra Partners real estate development firm aim to tie historic buildings with modern local business.

The Marx Brothers building, one of the buildings to be renovated, is part of Birmingham’s Wholesale Warehouse Loop West Histroic district. This is the building as of Feb. 24, 2021.

“That’ll be the focus of our leasing efforts here, is to partner with local businesses and give them an opportunity to shine, to try new things and bring everything that they’ve done well in Birmingham to Parkside,” Amthor said.

Since the goal of Urban Supply is to bring in new business and fresh activities to the area, we asked if the businesses already here felt threatened… the short answer is not at all.

“I have open arms for all new neighbors, Owner of Tortuga’s Pizza, Matt Vizcaimo said. “Restaurants, bars, retail outlets, whatever, whoever wants to come – I just want to see more people around here.”

A bird’s eye view of the Orchestra Partner’s plan for their Urban Supply development. Courtesy: Orchestra Partners

Matching the theme and vibe of the future district, the first tenets will both serve the cycling community.

“It’s gonna have pop up tenets,” Amthor said. “We’re going to have a garage sale vintage concept that’s coming from Denver actually. It’s gonna be a place to shop, eat and drink and just a place to hang out. We’re excited about Cahaba cycles – they’ll be here available to service bikes.”

Those tenets won’t be in operation until April. but Orchestra Partners are offering events in the future home of their district – starting Saturday with Fearless Fest. Click the link in the previous sentence to buy tickets.

CBS 42 will keep you updated as the Urban Supply and Parkside Master Plan continues.