Urban Standard closes after 13 years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After 13 years of serving coffee in Birmingham, Urban Standard is closing its doors.

On Monday, management took to the coffee house’s Facebook page to announce that they would be closing on Wednesday. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic was cited as a reason for closing.

“We’ve been serving our community since 2007 and so many life long relationships have been formed here,” the post read. “We really love Birmingham and all of our loyal customers that have been coming here for years. All the over the counter talks we’ve had over the years will be so greatly missed. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us and we’re so sad to see Urban Standard close. Come by and say goodbye and grab your last latte, we want to see you before we close.”

Urban Standard has been serving Birmingham since 2007. In 2016, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a stop at the business as she was campaigning in Alabama.

LATEST POSTS