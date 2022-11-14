BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are in for another cold night and this recent drop in temperatures comes as many struggle to keep up high prices for basic essentials.

Between inflation and high gas prices it’s expensive to live right now and now this cold snap ahead of winter has many families struggling to pay necessities like utility bills.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked with William Barnes, he’s the President and CEO of the Birmingham Urban League. He said resources are available for families in need. The emergency rental assistance program was created during the pandemic. It helps cover essential bills like rent and utilities.

Barnes said the Urban League approves about 80 families a week and he doesn’t expect that to slow down heading into the winter months.

“Many people have been impacted and are meeting the requirements because they either had a reduction in their hours, or had a change in their job so they may not be making as much as they once were. So there are many reasons that we believe that folks have been able to qualify for the program,” Barnes said.

Barnes said if you qualify, families can get up to 18 months of assistance depending on the program that best fits your needs. Barnes said Jefferson County was just awarded another 20-million dollars to go toward this program. He encourages anyone who may be struggling to reach out and learn more about the requirements and what’s available.

For more on the Urban League click HERE.

