Urban Impact, REV Birmingham announce plan for Civil Rights and Innovation Districts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Urban Impact and REV Birmingham have announced its plans to build up the northwestern part of downtown Birmingham.

“This will build on the City Center Master Plan by including actionable steps to ensure both neighboring districts are growing together intentionally,” Hanlon Walsh with PERITUS Public Relations said. “It also focuses on building important linkages to neighborhoods adjacent to the City Center that have been physically separated by interstate highway infrastructure, such as Smithfield and Fountain Heights.”

Urban Impact and REV Birmingham have sent a request for proposal for the project.

