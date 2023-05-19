BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The local organization Urban Impact is inviting everyone to visit the Historic Fourth Avenue Business District this Saturday for an event that will ignite the spirit of our city.

It’s called the “Better Together Black Birmingham” market. Over 40 vendors will be on hand as the event celebrates the community, culture and the incredible talent of local Black business owners. The vibrant heart of our city will come alive with the sights, sounds, and flavors that make Birmingham so unique. This market series will shine a spotlight on the current merchants in the district and new business owners.

“We are hosting it in the little historic business district because of the legacy that is has, and it is maybe one of the top five last functioning Black wall streets in a Black business district,” said Courtney Craig, program manager for Urban Impact. “So we still have a Black ownership there, and so with our business accelerator program we have a bunch of new businesses, new Black-owned businesses that flood through that. So we try to bridge that gap and make sure that they are aware of the legacy that is the Historic Fourth Avenue District and bring in new businesses and new relationships with businesses that already call it the house.”

The event is taking place tomorrow in the Historic Fourth Avenue District in downtown Birmingham from 12 to 5 p.m.

