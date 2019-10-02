Urban Impact Birmingham hosting events all October to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — October 1 marks the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Urban Impact Birmingham has already got the ball rolling.

Each Tuesday in October, Urban Impact Birmingham is ‘Painting the District Pink’ celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month by providing resources and information through music, the arts, poetry and survivors’ testimonies.

This week, they met at the historical 16th Street Baptist Church. A representative from North Central Alabama Susan G. Komen spoke about the ways to detect breast cancer and other programs.

“My goal is that they learn information about Urban Impact and what we’re doing in the district,” Carla Youngblood said. Youngblood is the Director of Compliance and Special Projects at Urban Impact Birmingham. She hopes that people join the conversation about breast cancer to help individuals who are diagnosed and also learn how to take preventative measures for those who do not have breast cancer.

October is a special month for Youngblood. In October 2015 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

At the time of her diagnosis, she says she was the only person in her family to be diagnosed. However, after a series of tests, she learned that breast cancer runs in her family. Youngblood underwent treatment for the next nine months and was pronounced cancer-free in August 2016.

Since then, she is doing her part to inform the community and bring awareness to the disease to those who may not think it can happen to them.

Urban Impact Birmingham will have more events this month. Click here for a full list of events that take place each Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m.