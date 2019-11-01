UPS to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking to pick up some extra holiday cash UPS wants to help.

The United Parcel Service is looking to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers. More than 185 job fairs will happen across the nation today.



Many people will be offered jobs on the spot. The delivery company hopes to sign up at least 50,000 employees by the end of today.



Job Fair Locations and times:

10 a.m. 180 Airview Lane, Alabaster, Ala., 35007

10 a.m. 2401 Jackson Ferry Rd., Montgomery, Ala., 36104

8 a.m. 215 Marvin Miller SW Atlanta, Georgia, 30336

11 a.m. 1100 Fulton Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, Georgia, 30336

For more locations and times, click here.

