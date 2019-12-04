UPDATE: Missing Parrish child found safe, grandmother arrested

The child was reported missing Tuesday evening. He has been located.

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) – A missing 2-year-old boy from Parrish has been found safe.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent the notice out at 11:38 P.M. Tuesday night.

We’re told the child was found in Millport in Lamar County.

Parrish Police Chief Julius Gamblin, the grandmother of the boy, 50-year-old Jennifer Lewis, picked him up, but never brought him home.

Lewis is now in police custody and is being taken to the Walker County Jail.

Law enforcement say they will consult with the district attorney on Wednesday to determine if charges can be filed in this case against Lewis.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Parrish Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to be in Jasper with his grandmother.

Prince Byron Windham was last seen Tuesday at his residence wearing a gray and black jogging suit with a blue long sleeve shirt underneath a green toboggan.

Prince is described as weighing 29 pounds and standing 2-foot-9.

According to PPD, the boy was picked up by his grandmother Tuesday morning and was never returned home.

PPD is searching for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is a blue 2006 Cadillac GTS with the license plate number “64FA623.”

If you have any information on Prince’s whereabouts, contact PPD at (205) 483-7100 or call 911.

