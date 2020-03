MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its database Sunday morning and now reports four deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

According to the ADPH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases was 760 and 4,755 people have been tested. The most cases are currently in Jefferson County with 214.