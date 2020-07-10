University of North Alabama denies PETA’s request to retire mascot

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The University of North Alabama says the school will keep its lion mascot following a request by an animal rights group that the lion be transferred to a sanctuary.

The school said in a statement reported by WHNT-TV Monday that lions have a “special place” in the university’s traditions.

The university received the request from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after the lion’s sister died in June. PETA sent another letter to the school Wednesday urging them to retire the lion.

The lion’s veterinarian told the TimesDaily the lion’s familiarity with his environment is necessary as he grieves his sister’s death.

