University of Montevallo to return to in-person learning in the fall

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Montevallo has announced it will be returning to full in-person learning starting in the fall semester.

The school says the decision was made utilizing guidance from state and national medical experts, the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and the decreasing virus infection numbers statewide.

“We look forward to the fall semester with a deep sense of gratitude for the sacrifices all our students, faculty and staff made to get us here,” UM President John Stewart III said. “Our COVID-19 Task Force worked tirelessly with faculty and staff colleagues across campus to keep our students safe and to do what Montevallo has done best since 1896 – teaching, learning and preparing students for meaningful lives and successful careers.”

The school’s COVID-19 Task Force will also monitor the pandemic over the next few months and will make any necessary alterations to UM’s plan.

