University of Montevallo to rename 2 buildings named after former governors with racist ties

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Montevallo has decided to remove the names on two buildings on its campus that were named after former Alabama governors with racist ties.

The university board voted to rename Comer Hall, named after former Gov. Braxton Bragg Comer, and Bibb Graves Hall which shares the same name as the 38th governor of the state.

The university said in a press release that both namesakes “were staunch supporters of segregation and white supremacy.”

A working group will be formed in the coming weeks to review the naming criteria for the buildings on campus, according to the press release.

